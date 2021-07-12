Wausau area obituaries July 12, 2021

Daniel A. Sowinski

Daniel Alan Sowinski, 51, Wausau, died July 2, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Daniel was born April 9, 1970 in Wausau to Kathy (Thebeau) and the late Daryld Sowinski.

He was a man that grew older, but never outgrew his mischievous inner child. Daniel’s boisterous laughter would fill a room and his unique sense of humor never failed to bring smiles to the faces around him. For all of his fun-loving side, Daniel was also a man dedicated to his daughter and dearly loved and cared for his mother. His favorite pastime was music, playing his guitar and even writing some of his own original music. In his cousin, Michelle’s words, “Dan-O was soooooo very smart and free spirited. He lived how he wanted to and did not apologize.”

Daniel is survived by his mother, Kathy Thebeau; daughter, Rachel Sowinski; brother, Kris (Tanya) Sowinski; aunt, Sunny Ledford; cousins, Michelle and Ken Ledford; brother-from-another-mother, Brian Sullivan; adopted aunt, Jeanne Brandl and extended family and friends.

There will be a celebration of Daniel’s life on Saturday, July 17 at Yellow Banks Park shelter beginning at 1:00 PM. Friends are welcome to gather for an afternoon of remembering Daniel.

Rockne J. Gotchy

Rockne James Gotchy, of Wausau, passed away May 3, 2021, much too young at the age of 68.

Rockne was born November 6, 1953 in Schofield to the late Phillip and Thelma Gotchy. He graduated from DC Everest High School and worked for a number of local businesses, some of which included Kolbe & Kolbe and Kraft Foods. He put away his work boots and retired from Custom Glass. Rockne was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed sci-fi movies and music. Most of all, Rockne was a family man and will be missed greatly.

Rockne is survived by his children, Shane (Misty) Frink and Samantha Gotchy; grandchildren, Justyn Frink, Jordyn (Tom) Eldredge, and Lily; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Frank Gotchy, Peggy Kloth, Paulette McDonald, and Lori Jahnke; and former wife, Judy Stiel.

He is preceded in death by Sharon (Sherry) Beilke, Sandra (Sandy) Pauls, and Lynn Westermeyer.

Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Rockne’s life at a visitation on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 3pm-6pm at Brainard Funeral Home’s Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau.

LeRoy R. Johnson

LeRoy R. Johnson, 94, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

He was born on the Peterson family farm in Elderon on September 10, 1926, to the late Albert and Anna (Peterson) Johnson.

LeRoy attended Ingersoll School through eighth grade until his help was needed on the farm. He joined the Army on October 5, 1945 and served one tour in Germany during WWII until January 31, 1947.

LeRoy married the love of his life, Margaret Jamrose, on May 27, 1950. They were blessed with 71 wonderful years together.

He drove truck for several companies until he secured a job at Marathon Corp/James River where he worked for 34 years until he retired in 1987.

LeRoy was a lifetime member of the VFW (Post 388) and enjoyed attending parades to show his continued love for his country. LeRoy looked forward to his fishing trips to Canada with his brother, Gerhard, and son, Bruce, and friends. He also genuinely enjoyed spending time at “The Shack” in Winchester with some of his best friends. Some of LeRoy’s favorite pastimes included meeting friends and family at the Wolfe’s Den, Breske’s Bar, and other local Elderon establishments, enjoying a good beer or shot of blackberry brandy, deer hunting and fishing, and telling stories of those hunting and fishing trips. LeRoy also loved attending Elderon Whiskey Jacks baseball games. But above all, LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his family and looked forward to the Johnson family reunion.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret; his son, Bruce (Gail) Johnson, Minocqua; Grandchildren, Tara Johnson (Jared Hubbard), Ogema, Melissa (Dan) Fenske, Wausau, Wade Johnson (Tara Deering), ND; Great-Grandchildren, Brandon Kariger (Hayley Schnae), ID, Ethan Kariger, Wausau, Isaiah and Kai Hubbard, Ogema, Wyatt Fenske, Wausau; Sister, Carol Fritz, Hubertus, Brother-In-Law, Peter Jamrose and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Gerhard, Sister, Alice (Johnson) Gavinski, Brother-In-Laws, Herb Fritz and Bill Gavinski, and Sisters-In-Law Elaine Johnson and Bonnie Jamrose.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home (401 W College Ave, Wittenberg). Visitation will be from 11 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1 PM. Lay Minister Sally Reinertson will officiate.

Burial will be at Evergreen Rest Cemetery in Elderon following the service with military rites being conducted by Elderon Memorial Post #8068, VFW.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

LeRoy D. Suske

LeRoy D. Suske, 86, passed away on July 8, 2021 with his family by his side. LeRoy was born at home in Rothschild on October 21, 1934 to the late John and Gertrude Suske.

LeRoy graduated from Wausau East High School in 1953. Upon graduation, he enrolled in the Army. Afterwards, he furthered his studies at NTC. On August 27th, 1960 LeRoy married Rita Green. They were blessed with five children. He worked as an insurance adjustor for 40 years at Arndt Adjustment Company, The Hartford and Milwaukee Insurance. He retired at the age of 62 and enjoyed his time at the cottage on Lake Muskellunge, mowing his lawn, tending to his raspberry garden, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. LeRoy dearly loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. Family and friends will remember him for his contagious smile, goofy jokes, love for polkas and waltzes, and great advice.

Survivors include his wife, Rita; their five children: David (Shelly) Suske, Harshaw, Patti Torres, Wausau, Carrie (Jon) Handrick, Marathon, Jamie (Craig) Stuedemann, Kronenwetter, and Krissy (Glen) Duffrin, Weston; 13 grandchildren, Kyle, Kallie, Emily, Jessie, Elizabeth, Kyra, Emma, Alec, Hanna, Casey, Cullen, Cody and Abby; 3 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild due in September. He is also survived by his siblings Ron (Karen) Suske, Carol (Duane) Gruenwald, and Alice Wallace.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margie, grandson Kyle.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, July 14 at 12:00 pm at St. Therese Parish, 113 W Kort Street, Rothschild. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the time of Mass at the church. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Burial at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery will follow.

Memorials can be directed to the family.

“Don’t take any wooden nickels.”

Richard L. Dehart

Richard L. ‘Dick’ Dehart, 74, of Harshaw, passed away May 4, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dick was born November 15, 1945, in Walker, Minnesota, son of the late Raymond and Wanda (Almquist) Dehart. He married Sue Adams on August 17, 1974, in Merrill. She survives. Dick enlisted in the United States Navy and also served for 31 years in the Air Force Reserves. He worked at the Post Office in Wausau for over thirty years.

Dick and Sue had a cottage on West Horsehead Lake in the Town of Cassian, Oneida County for over thirty years and resided there full-time for the last ten years. Dick volunteered with the ‘Meals on Wheels’ program in Rhinelander. He was a beekeeper and enjoyed sharing ‘Uncle Dick’s Honey’ with his nurses. Dick was a Minnesota sports fan and was a season ticket holder for the Minnesota Vikings. He also enjoyed playing music.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Dehart of Harshaw; daughter, Kristine (Nathan) Punke of Merrill; granddaughters, Taylor and Grace; brothers, Robert ‘Bob’ (Marlene) Dehart and Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ (Wilma) Dehart of Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Ann (Don) Engelbrecht of Burnsville, Minnesota and Jane (Jim) Hulke of La Crosse; brother-in-law, David (Libby) Adams of La Jara, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Wanda Dehart; grandson, Nathan Punke, Jr.; and brother, Warren ‘Bill’ Dehart.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Northwoods National Military Cemetery (4520 Lakewood Rd.) in Harshaw, Wisconsin at 11:00 A.M. A reception will follow at Rondele Ranch (8959 County K in Harshaw). Because this is a group gathering, face masks are required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated with the last inoculation taking place at least two weeks prior to July 20th. Thank you for your cooperation.

Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dick’s Oncology team for all their strength and comfort.