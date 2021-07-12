Cancel
Economy

West Virginia's new business incentive fund comes with $30 million and no guardrails

By Douglas Soule Mountain State Spotlight
Andover Townsman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of other states were doing it. And the pressure got to West Virginia to follow suit. Now, lawmakers have approved putting $30 million into a deal-closing fund meant to attract new businesses to the state, following Gov. Jim Justice’s recommendation during the recent special session. Dubbed the “seal the deal” fund, the money is meant to go to projects that will convince a company to come to West Virginia.

