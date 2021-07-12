Mesquite police captain makes final patrol of 33-year career with his son, a department rookie
Retiring Mesquite police captain Paul Pecena ended his 33-year career last Friday with a different patrol partner than usual. The Mesquite Police Department allowed Pecena's 24-year old son Will, who graduated from the police academy last July after knowing since 16 he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps, to ride alongside his father and serve as his final patrol partner.
