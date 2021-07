Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 29:. China stocks went green for the day on Wednesday, and no it was not St. Patrick's Day but perhaps a dead cat bounce. The Fed certainly helped the green shoots as it continued its doveish stance, saying there was no sign yet of dialing back ultra-loose policy. Facebook (FB) did put a dampener on things after the close as it reported earnings well ahead of estimates. The dampener was it guiding advertising revenue lower and daily and monthly active users just matching estimates, see more. The stock dropped 3% aftermarket and is down a similar amount in Thursday's premarket.