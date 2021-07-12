Cancel
Fauci Says There’s No Need for Booster Shot

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday Dr. Anthony Fauci made an announcement regarding booster shots. Fauci said based on current data, the U.S. government is not yet telling Americans who are fully vaccinated that they need a booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine. There are ongoing studies evaluating if the U.S. will recommend a third shot in the future but as of right now, the CDC and the FDA don’t feel that Americans need them. Despite what Fauci has to say, Pfizer believes it might be time for a third shot. Representatives for the company said they’re seeing waning immunity from their vaccine and they’re ramping up efforts to develop a booster dose. They plan to publish data about the extra dose that could protect people from variants and next month, Pfizer will seek FDA emergency use authorization for their booster.

