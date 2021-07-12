Soil Field Days Continues This Week
For three crop years, Minnesota Office for Soil Health and the Sustainable Farming Association (SFA) have been collecting, analyzing and sharing on-farm soil health data across Minnesota to help better interpret and use soil health measurements. A series of five field days to share this research, discuss soil health practices and network will continue 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Doubting Thomas Farm in Moorhead (RSVP to Noreen Thomas at noreen.jo.thomas@gmail.com) and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Lamberton and Redwood Falls.kmrskkok.com
