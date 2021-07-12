Haiti Police Arrest 3rd Suspect in President’s Assassination

Haitian authorities have arrested a third suspect that they believe helped orchestrate last week’s assassination of President Jovenel Moise. 63-year-old Christian Sanon was taken into custody in connection to Moise’s murder. So far, police have not said what Sanon would be charged with, or what his motives may have been. But, authorities did say he arrived in the country in June with “political intentions.” Authorities believe Sanon may be one of the master-minds behind the assassination. Officials also say Sanon is alleged to have been in touch with a Florida-based Venezuelan security firm that helped recruit 26 Colombian mercenaries and two Haitian-Americans. The group was to provide security for Sanon. Police have previously said at least 28 people are suspected in the killing of Moise. So far, 20 of those suspects have been detained, including two American nationals. Three suspects have been killed, and a manhunt is underway for five others that are still on the loose.