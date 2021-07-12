Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Haiti Police Arrest 3rd Suspect in President’s Assassination

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaitian authorities have arrested a third suspect that they believe helped orchestrate last week’s assassination of President Jovenel Moise. 63-year-old Christian Sanon was taken into custody in connection to Moise’s murder. So far, police have not said what Sanon would be charged with, or what his motives may have been. But, authorities did say he arrived in the country in June with “political intentions.” Authorities believe Sanon may be one of the master-minds behind the assassination. Officials also say Sanon is alleged to have been in touch with a Florida-based Venezuelan security firm that helped recruit 26 Colombian mercenaries and two Haitian-Americans. The group was to provide security for Sanon. Police have previously said at least 28 people are suspected in the killing of Moise. So far, 20 of those suspects have been detained, including two American nationals. Three suspects have been killed, and a manhunt is underway for five others that are still on the loose.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Police#Mercenaries#Murder#Christian#Venezuelan#Colombian#Haitian Americans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'My life is in danger, come save me': Haiti's president Jovenel Moïse made desperate pleas to police commissioner to help 'mobilize people' before he was assassinated

Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse made desperate pleas for 10 minutes to a police commissioner and another officer to get them to mobilize law enforcement and save his life before he was assassinated in his home, a new report says. The 53-year-old president was shot dead in his bedroom when assassins...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

FBI raids five Florida properties as part of investigation into assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse: Homes and offices of two businessmen implicated in plot are searched

Federal agents raided five South Florida locations on Tuesday while serving warrants in an investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The search warrants included the homes and offices of Antonio Intriago and Walter Veintemilla - two businessmen whom officials in Haiti suspect funded and trained those who have been implicated in the assassination, the Miami Herald reported.
PoliticsKEYT

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti’s President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti’s President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy