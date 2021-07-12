CBS Sets Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates
CBS’s just-announced fall premiere dates are spread out over a six week period, kicking off on September 12, 2021 with the 54th season premiere of 60 Minutes and ending with the series premiere of The Activist on October 22nd. Returning dramas include The Equalizer, S.W.A.T., Bull, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods. Comedies Bob ♥ Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, United States of Al, and B Positive also return to the network’s lineup this fall.www.showbizjunkies.com
Comments / 0