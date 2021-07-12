Cancel
MLB

Four Arrested for Weapons, Drug Charges Near Site of MLB All-Star Game

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, authorities in Denver arrested four people on various weapons and drug charges after a discovery made near Major League Baseball’s Coors Field. Three men and a woman were taken into custody at a downtown Denver hotel near events that were connected to the upcoming MLB All-Star game. Officers were called to the area about a “suspicious occurrence” at the Maven Hotel. Despite the arrests, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office has said “there is no reason to believe there was any threat directed at the MLB All-Star game.” Police say the investigation is still active and ongoing. The three men have been charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Two of the men and the woman were charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. One of the men and the woman were also wanted on warrants from another jurisdiction. Authorities say the arrests were the result of a tip from the public and they encourage residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

#Mlb All Star Game#Coors Field#Fbi#Major League Baseball
