Watch this episode on YouTube. It is often difficult for people new to Bitcoin to grasp the enormous innovation that it represents. A lot of background education that most people do not have is needed for someone to begin to grok what reinventing money really means. Eric Yakes, Author of the 7th Property: Bitcoin and The Monetary Revolution, wrote 4 fantastic articles for Bitcoin Magazine breaking down the foundations of money in society and why Bitcoin is the best money ever invented.