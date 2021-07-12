Outdoor Wedding: 6 Fully Vaccinated Infected With Covid-19 Delta Variant
Fully vaccinated against Covid-19? Attending an outdoor wedding? Absolutely nothing to worry about, right?. That would be wrong, wrong as a bathroom gong. A pre-print uploaded to MedRxiv described a Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak involving the Delta variant at an outdoor wedding near Houston, Texas. The outbreak, which occurred in April, showed that while the available Covid-19 vaccines can offer good protection against Covid-19, the protection is not perfect. As long as the pandemic is continuing, it is better to maintain multiple layers of Covid-19 precautions when you can.www.forbes.com
Comments / 231