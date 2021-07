More than 18 months after announcing that Chrome would no longer support third party cookies, Google declared a year-plus delay in that plan, citing the need for more time to “get this right.” While the natural inclination for publishers and brands might be to breathe a sigh of relief and say “Oh great, now I don’t have to worry about this for a while,” nothing could be further from the truth. That’s because the fundamental consumer and regulatory push toward more privacy and less tracking hasn’t changed a bit. Users want more control over their data and how it’s used, and regulators are committed to enforcing and expanding their protections. Those facts are what drove Google’s decisions today and in early 2020 with their original announcement.