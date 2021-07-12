Cubans Protest in Streets as Country Undergoes Economic Crisis

Thousands of people marched across Cuba yesterday, protesting the country’s food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country is in the midst of an economic crisis, and the anti-government protests are the largest seen there in decades. Protesters have taken to streets in Havana, calling for liberty and taking the government by surprise. Usually any antigovernment activity leads to arrest as protests criticizing the state are not allowed. But, those voicing their anger openly have claimed they have lost their fear of demonstrating. Some protesters called for Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel to step down and demanded access to covid-19 vaccines. That’s after Cuban health officials reported a record single-day increase for new covid-19 cases and deaths yesterday. The White House and some U.S. officials have expressed support for protesting Cubans, saying they have the right to demonstrate.