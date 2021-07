Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 NFL teams heading into training camp. “They return 19 of 22 starters, they were the most injured team in the NFL last year, and they cannot face this onslaught of injuries again. I can’t put them higher because I do believe at some point Trey Lance will be asked to start, and he’s played one football game in two years. This is a Super Bowl roster: coach, staff, o-line, d-line, and playmakers if Garoppolo is healthy.”