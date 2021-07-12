Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Darlington Man Charged in Myrtle Beach Shooting

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Darlington man is behind bars and has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday in Myrtle Beach. Antonio Graham is at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A man from Greeleyville who had been living in the area died as a result of injury sustained in the shooting. It happened at 7:30 Saturday night at 14 Avenue South. The investigation is ongoing. if you have any information contact the Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382.

