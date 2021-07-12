Darlington Man Charged in Myrtle Beach Shooting

A Darlington man is behind bars and has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday in Myrtle Beach. Antonio Graham is at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A man from Greeleyville who had been living in the area died as a result of injury sustained in the shooting. It happened at 7:30 Saturday night at 14 Avenue South. The investigation is ongoing. if you have any information contact the Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382.