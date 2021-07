We aren’t the cool parents who buy their kids presents throughout the year. For the most part, they know that Christmas and birthdays are their two shots at getting any bigger items that they have their eye on. In the January when Sawyer turned nine, thanks to extremely sweet and generous friends, he wound up with $50 in cash. He had almost never had an amount of money like that, so I was excited for him. I pictured how much fun he would have going to Toys r Us and picking out a good-sized treat. What kid wouldn’t love to go and blow fifty bucks on himself?