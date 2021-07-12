Cancel
Georgetown, SC

Santee Cooper Fined for Air Pollution at Three Plants

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSantee Cooper is facing fines for air pollution at three of their plants. Regulators with The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say the state-owned facility has released air toxins in violation of state permits at plants in Anderson, Georgetown and Berkeley counties. The culprits are elevated levels of soot and nitrogen oxide in which DHEC records show Santee Cooper has paid the $22-thousand dollar fine. The pollution at Georgetown County’s Winyah plant showed a 50 percent increase in pollution from 2018 testing in which DHEC also cited the plant for failing to operate mercury monitoring equipment. The company says it has plans to close that plant.

