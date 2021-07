The heat and humidity will continue today with isolated afternoon storms possible. Any storms that do develop will have the potential for isolated severe wind gusts. Highs later this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s. But, the humidity will make it feel much worse. It will feel as hot as 104 to 109 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from noon through 7 p.m. Make sure to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off.