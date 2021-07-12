How to Make Sure You’re Not Hated at the Beach

There are unwritten etiquette rules when it comes to enjoying the beach…unfortunately not everyone follows them. Here are some things to avoid when you head to the shore…don’t crowd people. Especially in the era of covid. Try to give people a little space even if that means giving up a great view of the water. Also, have some sand awareness! Don’t kick sand or shake your beach towel out near others. Keep your music down as well so all groups can enjoy their own tunes. If you want to play beach games, keep them away from the crowd. No one wants to worry about getting hit with a football or frisbee. Don’t leave food out! It attracts the seagulls. Finally, keep the PDA to a minimum.