Eli Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning, is set to take the college football world by storm in a few years. Arch Manning plays quarterback for Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans and is rated between a four- and five-star recruit, depending on the scouting service. He’s received offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and Texas, to name a few. And he still has two more years left to play in high school.