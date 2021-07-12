Richard Branson Successfully Reaches Space on Virgin Galactic Test Flight

70-year-old Branson reached his destination on a test flight for Virgin Galactic before heading back to earth and touching down safely. The flight was nearly two decades in the making and Branson is now the first person to take a trip on a self-funded spacecraft. His journey was captured and broadcast via live-stream. The entire trip took place in about an hour with Virgin Galactic’s ship rocketing more than 50 miles above earth. The billionaire beat out his competitors Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s Space X. Bezos sent his congratulations on social media, adding “Can’t wait to join the club!” Bezos will attempt his journey on July 20th. Virgin Galactic plans to launch one more test flight, before allowing paying customers to fly. If you’re interested and can afford it, a seat will cost a quarter million dollars.