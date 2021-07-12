Potter County hosts regular meeting of Commissioners' Court
During Monday’s meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, discussion and action occurred surrounding the director of a key department in the county. During the meeting, the court approved the hiring of Judy Woodard as the county’s new director of its human resources department in a 3-2 vote, following the retirement of Kay Holland. Precinct One Commissioner H.R. Kelly made the motion, stating he was in favor of promoting someone within the department for the position.www.amarillo.com
