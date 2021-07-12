Ohio State's Chris Holtmann reveals what Big Ten transfers Jamari Wheeler, Joey Brunk bring to Buckeyes
Ohio State has hit the NCAA transfer portal with a purpose entering the 2021-22 college basketball season, landing a pair of experienced Big Ten veterans in Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler and Indiana center Joey Brunk. Before the Buckeyes received a commitment from a coveted target in Louisiana guard Cedric Russell, softening the blow of Duane Washington Jr.'s 2021 NBA Draft decision while adding to forward EJ Liddell's return, fifth-year head coach Chris Holtmann provided a closer look at how Wheeler and Brunk fit into OSU's upcoming campaign.247sports.com
