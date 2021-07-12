Cancel
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann reveals what Big Ten transfers Jamari Wheeler, Joey Brunk bring to Buckeyes

By Garrett Stepien
Cover picture for the articleOhio State has hit the NCAA transfer portal with a purpose entering the 2021-22 college basketball season, landing a pair of experienced Big Ten veterans in Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler and Indiana center Joey Brunk. Before the Buckeyes received a commitment from a coveted target in Louisiana guard Cedric Russell, softening the blow of Duane Washington Jr.'s 2021 NBA Draft decision while adding to forward EJ Liddell's return, fifth-year head coach Chris Holtmann provided a closer look at how Wheeler and Brunk fit into OSU's upcoming campaign.

Related
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

How does the addition of Cedric Russell impact Ohio State this season and beyond?

The 2021-2022 Ohio State men’s basketball roster appeared to be more or less locked in last week, with the frontcourt starting spots likely going to Kyle Young, Justice Sueing, and E.J. Liddell — just like last season. The backcourt likely wouldn’t have been settled until much later, with only former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler appearing to be locked into a starting spot. The final guard spot would’ve gone to either sophomore Meechie Johnson, freshman Malaki Branham, or fifth-year senior Jimmy Sotos.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Big Ten Media Day Madness, Chicago is Falling in Love with Justin Fields, and Chris Holtmann is Ready for Paintball

This Week in Twitter is our weekly look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from current and former Ohio State players and other Ohio State accounts. It was already set to be a whirlwind of a news week in the college football world, even before Oklahoma and Texas set off the biggest conference realignment discussion in recent memory.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

After 'interesting summer,' Ohio State's Chris Holtmann updates state of basketball roster

The roster is finally set. One week of summer workouts remains. The live, summer recruiting period has come to a close. Finally, Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann can start to figure out exactly what his 2021-22 team might look like. Tuesday morning, at a press conference inside Value City Arena just outside the practice gym, Holtmann recapped what he termed an “interesting summer” that saw the Buckeyes lose Duane Washington to the NBA draft, saw the return E.J. Liddell after considering the same path and saw the addition of Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

BH: Action Jackson? | More Meechie ahead?

** Meechie coming on? … We shared comments from Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann with various personnel updates on E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, Cedric Russell, Jamari Wheeler and Kalen Etzler, who will redshirt. Check that all out here. Holtmann is also optimistic that rising sophomore Meechie Johnson can take the...
Ohio StateWANE-TV

Holtmann: Crestview’s Etzler to redshirt first year at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – It will be a little longer than anticipated before Crestview High School graduate Kalen Etzler suits up for Ohio State as Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann announced earlier this week that the incoming freshman will redshirt the 2021-22 season. A six-foot-eight forward, Etzler averaged 18 points...
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chris Holtmann offseason update

The Ohio State basketball team is in the deep throws off the offseason, and it’s been a bit since we’ve heard from head coach Chris Holtmann. But that changed on Tuesday when Holtmann was made available to the media to provide an update on the program and to field questions from reporters. In case you missed any of his comments and insight, we’ve got them for you here thanks to what the Ohio State Dept. of Athletics shared on its website.
Ohio StateLantern

Men’s Basketball: Chris Holtmann calls on transfers to fill veteran void in backcourt

It was, as head coach Chris Holtmann described it, an interesting summer for the Ohio State men’s basketball program. The Buckeyes saw multiple players go through the NBA draft process and Team USA camps, while losing their entire starting backcourt. With C.J. Walker graduating and Duane Washington Jr. deciding to forgo his senior season and enter the draft, Ohio State scoured the transfer portal to fill the void left by the duo.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football: Ryan Day shown insane disrespect

Head Coach Ryan Day addresses his team following the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Ohio State Football Spring Game. It seems that PFF has jumped the shark, or at least some members of that company have. One member believes that the man who leads the Ohio State football program is not a top 20 coach.

