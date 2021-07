With news coming from all directions, there is no better time for Brent’s Bearcat Bounce. The Watch lists continue to pile up as both Sauce Gardner and Myjai Sanders find themselves in consideration as the top defensive player in the country. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is brought together by the Football Writers Association of America. This may sound familiar because last season the FWAA selected Sauce as a 1st team All-American. The Bearcats are also one of 18 teams to have two or more players make the cut. The whole list can be seen here but it is starting to become customary for these two standouts to be listed anytime the top defensive players in college football are thought of. The Cincinnati offense goes up against these stalwarts daily including one who was recently recognized on a watch list himself.