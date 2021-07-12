Red Sox take slugging catcher with 5th-round pick

The New York Yankees that have struggled most of this season have had an amazing turnaround in the last two days. Winning two games normally is not a big deal, but for the Yankees to take a series from their rivals in the AL East is certainly a big deal. Previous to this series, the Yankees were 0-7 against the Sox, who seemed unbeatable. What makes these wins even more amazing is that they did it with seemly impossible odds, with several of the big hitters out of the lineup due to Covid. After losing the first game, the Yankees came back in game two 3-1, and last night slammed the Sox 9-1.