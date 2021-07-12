Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox take slugging catcher with 5th-round pick

By Alex Reimer
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 17 days ago

The Boston Red Sox selected University of Florida catcher Nathan Hickey in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB amateur draft. He led the Gators in batting average last season.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
977
Followers
4K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slugging#The Red Sox#Sec#Gators#C Mif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox-Blue Jays game postponed, will be made up in Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto. The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Any Boston Red Sox power-hitting prospects who could surprise like Jared Walsh did? Devlin Granberg, drafted round before Jarren Duran, slugging .632

Jared Walsh went from a 39th round draft pick (1,185th overall) in 2015 to an MLB All-Star in 2021. The 27-year-old slugger entered Tuesday batting .274 with a .330 on-base percentage, .536 slugging percentage, .866 OPS, 22 home runs, 22 doubles, one triple, 66 RBIs and 47 runs in 91 games (373 plate appearances) for the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all. The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. And while...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees take first series from the Red Sox

The New York Yankees that have struggled most of this season have had an amazing turnaround in the last two days. Winning two games normally is not a big deal, but for the Yankees to take a series from their rivals in the AL East is certainly a big deal. Previous to this series, the Yankees were 0-7 against the Sox, who seemed unbeatable. What makes these wins even more amazing is that they did it with seemly impossible odds, with several of the big hitters out of the lineup due to Covid. After losing the first game, the Yankees came back in game two 3-1, and last night slammed the Sox 9-1.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Beware of the Christian Vázquez burnout factor

Red Sox need to monitor Christian Vázquez’s catching innings. The Boston Red Sox brought up Connor Wong as the 27th man in a doubleheader against Toronto. This is a position usually reserved for pitching staffs that get depleted like a buffet faced with six sumo wrestlers on an all-you-can devour binge. Christian Vázquez caught the first game, a rather dismal and disheartening loss to the Blue Jays. Usual backup catcher Kevin Plawecki became the designated hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Slugs two homers

Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBI, a walk and three runs scored Monday against the Blue Jays. Hernandez belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, and he delivered a solo homer in the top of the sixth, marking his 12th and 13th home runs of the season. His performance at the plate was a welcome sight for Boston, as Hernandez was just 1-for-17 over his last five contests entering the night.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Slugs first MLB homer

Duran went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-4 win over the Blue Jays. Duran got Boston's night started early with a first-inning home run, the rookie's first in the majors and the first of six clubbed by the team. He was moved up to second in the order, a spot that has been Alex Verdugo's for much of the season, after manager Alex Cora decided during Sunday's loss to the Yankees to tweak the lineup, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. "We haven't been great offensively since we went to Oakland," the Red Sox manager explained. "And I just felt like moving people around would probably relax a few guys." It's a good bet Cora will keep the same lineup Tuesday.
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox come to terms with first-round pick Marcelo Mayer

The Red Sox weren't making the news very subtle. Even before sources confirmed that first-round pick Marcelo Mayer had agreed to his deal with the Sox -- signing for the $6.664 million recommended for the No. 4 slot in the MLB Draft -- the high school shortstop was in Fenway Park for everyone to see.
MLBNJ.com

Red Sox vs Yankees Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers

Our MLB betting expert is here to offer up his best Red Sox vs Yankees predictions and picks ahead of game one of their four-game series, with today's game getting underway at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Red Sox are in first place in the AL East, whilst the...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez reveals key to ending the team’s slump

Mar 30, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA;Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (20) congratulates catcher Christian Vazquez (7) as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. Here’s what the Red Sox need in order to turn things around. The Boston Red Sox...
MLBnbcboston.com

Alex Verdugo's Home Run Continues Red Sox' Amazing Comeback Trend

Verdugo's clutch homer continues Red Sox' amazing comeback trend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The comeback kids have done it again. The Red Sox trailed the Toronto Blue Jays by one run with just five outs remaining Monday night before Alex Verdugo smacked a two-run, eighth-inning home run into the Fenway Park bullpen to give Boston a 5-4 lead.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox sign sixth-round pick Daniel McElveny for $200,000, per report

The Red Sox have signed sixth-round draft pick Daniel McElveny, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Per Cotillo, McElveny — who is listed as a utility player — has signed with the Sox for approximately $200,000. He is currently on his way to the club’s spring training complex in Fort Myers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 trades Boston Red Sox can make to be World Series favorites

The Boston Red Sox are in good position to contend for the World Series out of the American League. They can improve their odds by making these three trades. The Boston Red Sox had themselves a great first half to the 2021 season. Not only did they have five All-Star representatives in the Midsummer Classic, but they entered the break sitting atop the AL East standings.
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Sign Top Draft Pick Marcelo Mayer

BOSTON (CBS) — Before starting a four-game set with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, the Red Sox took care of some business. Boston has signed top draft pick Marcelo Mayer on Thursday. There was no official announcement from the team, but Mayer (along with a large contingency of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy