Red Sox take slugging catcher with 5th-round pick
The Boston Red Sox selected University of Florida catcher Nathan Hickey in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB amateur draft. He led the Gators in batting average last season.www.audacy.com
The Boston Red Sox selected University of Florida catcher Nathan Hickey in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB amateur draft. He led the Gators in batting average last season.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei
Comments / 0