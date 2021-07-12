Cancel
Michigan State

Drag racers continue to be a thorn in Detroit's side, lead Michigan State Police on wild highway chase

Motor City Metro
(Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) Over the summer, the Detroit Police Department has made it a point to focus attention on an issue that has been a dangerous strain on the city, street racing.

Per the Detroit Free Press, the department has spent the summer seizing cars, enforcing stricter curfews and placing more police officers on patrol. Last month alone, they seized at least a dozen cars that were involved in drag racing. 

Last month, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and interim police chief James White laid out a five-point plan designed to address the wild "party atmosphere" in city neighborhoods and parks that usually transition into dangerous activities such as drag racing and drifting.

On Saturday, DPD released footage of a car doing doughnuts at the intersection of East Grand Boulevard and Palmer Street around 10 p.m. 

In the incident, after the driver of the vehicle spotted Michigan State Police, it fled the scene. MSP was able to locate the vehicle at a gas station, however, the car once again drove off and seemingly struck the MSP patrol car during their getaway.

As the vehicle drove east onto Interstate 96, it ran out of gas. Afterwards, three people can be seen fleeing the vehicle on foot.

Two of the three people were captured and taken into custody pending further investigation.

