Ohtani is AL starting pitcher, bats leadoff in All-Star Game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzYjY_0auhDWEz00

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter.

It's another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation.

A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will start for the NL in the game at Coors Field in Denver.

Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

