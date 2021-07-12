Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

DNR cancels third straight sharp-tailed grouse season

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJvzQ_0auhDVMG00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has canceled Wisconsin's sharp-tailed grouse season for the third year in a row to protect the population.

The DNR announced the decision Monday , saying a population survey this spring coupled with historical data trends and scientific modeling indicate hunting could cause a “marked decrease” in the population.

Sharp-tailed grouse populations have been dwindling across the country since the 1900s. The bird was once found throughout Wisconsin but it has retreated to the northern reaches of the state as southern forests and grasslands were cleared for farming. Similar trends have been at play for sharp-tailed grouse in Michigan and eastern Minnesota.

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharp Tailed Grouse#Dnr#Dnr#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Appleton, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Pop-up vaccination site to open Saturday in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Among black Wisconsinites, 26-percent are fully vaccinated which is a stark difference between white residents who are vaccinated at a rate that is nearly doubled, at 48 percent. Locally in northeastern Wisconsin pop-up vaccination sites are attempting to even those numbers out.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Northeast Wisconsinites debate wearing masks again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- As some counties and cities across the United States debate reissuing masking requirements, some locals are using their own judgement. "Life is about taking risks and also balancing those risks with some sort of safety," Ashwaubenon resident Adam Steeber said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy