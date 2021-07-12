Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump
Kraft Heinz has teamed up with food-and-drink social publisher Twisted and Samsung's Whisk platform to launch the first branded partnership using TikTok's Jump feature. Jump, which launched on TikTok a few weeks ago, allows users to click straight through to third parties from the video-sharing app. The Kraft Heinz-Twisted partnership enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app, which the South Korean technology company bought in 2019.www.prweek.com
