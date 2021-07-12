Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump

Kraft Macaroni is getting a plant-based makeover, marking the first time that international food company Kraft Heinz has experimented with vegan mac and cheese. The food giant just debuted a vegan version of its signature blue box macaroni and cheese in Australia, claiming that the boxed meal is the “contemporary” version of the household favorite. The Kraft Vegan Mac & Cheese is both vegan certified and gluten-free, providing consumers with an allergen-friendly mac and cheese option. The rice flour-based pasta is accompanied by a fully dairy-free sauce that is suggested to be mixed with soy milk rather than conventional dairy milk.