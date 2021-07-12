Cancel
Recipes

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump

By Rob McKinlay, Campaign
prweek.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraft Heinz has teamed up with food-and-drink social publisher Twisted and Samsung's Whisk platform to launch the first branded partnership using TikTok's Jump feature. Jump, which launched on TikTok a few weeks ago, allows users to click straight through to third parties from the video-sharing app. The Kraft Heinz-Twisted partnership enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app, which the South Korean technology company bought in 2019.

#Foodie#Disruptive Innovation#Kraft Heinz Twisted#South Korean#Ksb#The Kraft Heinz Company#Tiktok Jump#Campaignlive Com
