Justin Keller, a rising Ridgefield senior, made the school’s varsity football team as a freshman in 2019, filling the role as the Tigers’ third-string quarterback. After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keller is primed to assume the role as Ridgefield’s starting quarterback. He spoke to the Ruden Report at the Grip It and Rip It 7-on-7 football tournament Friday.