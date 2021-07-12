Where vaccinated students will still wear masks in school
California will require all students to wear masks despite new CDC guidance suggesting fully vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear face coverings in school. That’s because school facilities cannot accommodate the CDC’s recommendation to continue three feet of social distancing with all students returning to in-person learning, California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said on the agency’s website.districtadministration.com
