MSL chief innovation officer Bryan Pedersen dies at age 40

By Aleda Stam
prweek.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK: MSL's U.S. chief innovation officer Bryan Pedersen died suddenly over the weekend at age 40. MSL U.S. CEO Diana Littman confirmed the news Monday in a LinkedIn post recalling Pedersen’s "one-of-a-kind talent." Littman said the agency will be focused on celebrating Pedersen's life and work while supporting his...

