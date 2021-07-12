MSL chief innovation officer Bryan Pedersen dies at age 40

Bio As CEO of Epsilon, I work with the senior leadership team to develop and execute the company's growth strategy in key markets and industry verticals. Epsilon is a global connectivity provider that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world and in the cloud. Our Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny provides all kinds of businesses, including financial institutions, with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click-of-a-button. Career History I joined Epsilon from Claranet, where I spent over 12 years as Managing Director. During my tenure, I led the business in the UK, Benelux and US, as well as its global cybersecurity business and group operations function. Before that, I was European Solutions Director for Dimension Data.