Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Webinar: Responsible mining on the ground

By MINING.com Editor
mining.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganized by the Responsible Mining Foundation & NADEL and moderated by Fritz Brugger, ETH-NADEL, this webinar focuses on the growing need for independent and non-corporate ESG data, and the interactive online discussion will reflect on two recent tools that enable collaborative impact monitoring and engagement with mining companies, at the mine-site level. Most of mining impacts and challenges are indeed local, and happening at site level.

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Responsible Mining#Mining Companies#Webinar#Eth Nadel#Esg#Eth Nadel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
EconomyHarvard Health

Remarks by Chair Gensler Before the Principles for Responsible Investment “Climate and Global Financial Markets” Webinar

Gary Gensler is Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This post is based on his recent remarks before the Principles for Responsible Investment “Climate and Global Financial Markets” Webinar. The views expressed in the post are those of Chair Gensler, and do not necessarily reflect those of the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Staff.
Industrymining-technology.com

Mining Firm Calls for National Redress in Meeting Global Tailings Standard

Cartledge Mining and Geotechnics (CM&G) has said that the mining industry will face challenges in meeting the new Global Industry Standard Tailings Management (GISTM) outline due to limited education modules. CM&G principal geotechnical engineer, Keith Mandisodza, has been engaged across several tailings projects and said that a major issue being...
Industrymining.com

First Cobalt, Timiskaming First Nation partner on wild plant study

First Cobalt (TSXV: FCC), which is advancing its cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ontario, towards commissioning in late 2022, has joined forces with Timiskaming First Nation on a study of regional medicinal plants and mushrooms. The two-year study will assess the historic effects of settlement, logging, mining and industrial practices on...
Texas Stateinvesting.com

Argo Blockchain breaks ground at Texas mining facility

Investing.com – Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) has announced it has begun construction of its 200-megawatt cryptocurrency mining facility in Dickens County, Texas. The facility is to be powered predominantly by renewable energy. The environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining and transactions has become a major talking point in recent months and is...
Virtual Eventsdataversity.net

RWDG Webinar: Data Governance vs. Information Governance

What is the difference between Data Governance and information governance? Organizations either use these terms interchangeably — or they have a distinct, separate meaning. Either way, it is important to discuss the discipline of governance as it pertains to different types of data and information — and what the discipline is called.
EconomyColumbia University

Webinar: A Gaussian Process Model for Response Time in Conjoint Surveys

This Wednesday, at 11:30 am ET, Elea Feit is stopping by to talk to us about her recent work on Conjoint models fit using GPs. You can register here. Choice-based conjoint analysis is a widely-used technique for assessing consumer preferences. By observing how customers choose between alternatives with varying attributes, consumers’ preferences for the attributes can be inferred. When one alternative is chosen over the others, we know that the decision-maker perceived this option to have higher utility compared to the unchosen options. In addition to observing the choice that a customer makes, we can also observe the response time for each task. Building on extant literature, we propose a Gaussian Process model that relates response time to four features of the choice task (question number, alternative difference, alternative attractiveness, and attribute difference). We discuss the nonlinear relationships between these four features and response time and show that incorporating response time into the choice model provides us with a better understanding of individual preferences and improves our ability to predict choices.
Industrymining.com

China demand powers Fortescue shipments to record, beats annual estimate

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Thursday narrowly beat its full-year estimate for iron ore shipments after a record fourth quarter, as strong demand from top consumer China offset the impact of bad weather. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner fared better than rivals Rio Tinto and BHP, whose June quarter...
Industrymining.com

Rising supply to push copper price further below record peak

Copper prices are set to extend their retreat from record highs in the coming months, under pressure from rising mine supply and China’s drive to cap commodity prices, a Reuters poll found. Benchmark copper soared to a record peak of $10,747.50 a tonne in May, partly propelled by speculators betting...
Metal Miningbuffalonynews.net

Monarch Mining Announces 136% Increase in Measured and Indicated Gold Resource at the Beaufor Mine

Beaufor Mine now contains an estimated Measured Mineral Resource of 328,500 tonnes grading at 5.7 g/t Au for a total of 59,900 ounces of gold and an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 956,400 tonnes grading at 5.2 g/t Au for a total of 159,300 ounces, a significant increase compared to the previous mineral resource estimate (see press release dated January 28, 2021).
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the execution of a US$10M gold stream agreement (the 'Stream') on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by the private corporation Sierra Sun Group, through it's 100% owned Peruvian company Sierra Antapite S.A.C Mining Unit ('Sierra Antapite').
Businessmining.com

Jervois Mining to buy Freeport Cobalt for $160 million

Australian miner Jervois Mining said on Tuesday it would buy Finland-based Freeport Cobalt for $160 million in a deal that could make it the second largest cobalt producer outside China. The miner said the acquisition would be funded through an A$313 million ($230.90 million) underwritten equity raising, with Jervois’ largest...
Industrymining.com

South Africa coal producers bring in drones to contain theft

South African coal producers are battling to contain theft and using drones to help ensure the safety of staff and mines, according to some of the industry’s biggest companies and consumers. “We’re flying drones almost every night at every operation” to provide security, Seriti Resources Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer...
Industrymining.com

Osisko Metals hires BBA for Pine Point greenhouse gas estimate

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) has launched a scope 1 level estimate of potential greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the Pine Point lead-zinc project in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The estimate will be based on the project design outlined in the July 2020 preliminary economic assessment. BBA Inc. will perform the scope...
Businessmining.com

Bluejay Mining to sell Finland projects for $5.6m

The explorer and developer is not fully walking away from the assets, as the deal makes it a significant shareholder in Metals One, a battery metals miner. Bluejay is also keeping its Outokumpu copper gold cobalt project and it will continue exploring around the historical Hammaslahti copper mine in Finland.
Monona, WImonona.wi.us

MadiSun Solar Group Buy Webinar

Register here: https://www.madisunsolar.com/events/ Join the City of Monona and staff from MadiSun to learn about rooftop solar group buy opportunities available to Monona residents! We’ll discuss how solar works, what the buying process looks like, and what kind of return on investment to expect.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Webinar: Vitamin Shoppe, landlord talk common ground in real estate strategies

The broad adoption of omnichannel shopping and related strategies across retail has turned the tenant-landlord relationship on its head in shopping centers around the world. Andy Laudato, COO of The Vitamin Shoppe, and Daniel Taub, senior VP of retail at Marcus & Millichap, will discuss the challenges they face from both a landlord and a tenant perspective at the Chain Store Age webinar, “Omnichannel & Shopping Centers: Tenant & Landlord Pathway to Profitability,” on Wednesday, July 28, at 2 PM (EDT).
Retailkamcity.com

Bulbshare Webinar: Virtual Working Futures

Join Bulbshare on 12 August (12:00 BST) for an hour of industry insider insights as they look at the next steps for home-working, discuss the technology that will facilitate the future of remote work for businesses, and analyse the brands that are getting it right. Covering:. Barriers to working from...
Metal Miningmining.com

First Mining, First Nation strike accord for Cameron gold project

First Mining Gold (TSX: FF) has entered into an exploration agreement with Animakee Wa Zhing #37 First Nation (AWZ 37) covering the Cameron gold project, 80 km southeast of Kenora, Ontario. The accord is intended to promote a co-operative, collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship that supports both the company’s exploration...
Industrymining.com

Home: US metals buyers pay the price of broken supply chains

US buyers of physical aluminium ingot are paying a record premium of 30 cents per lb, or $670 per tonne, to get metal to their plants. The US Midwest premium is payable on top of the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price, which at a current $2,498 per tonne is within striking distance of May’s three-year high of $2,579.50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy