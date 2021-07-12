Webinar: Responsible mining on the ground

This Wednesday, at 11:30 am ET, Elea Feit is stopping by to talk to us about her recent work on Conjoint models fit using GPs. You can register here. Choice-based conjoint analysis is a widely-used technique for assessing consumer preferences. By observing how customers choose between alternatives with varying attributes, consumers’ preferences for the attributes can be inferred. When one alternative is chosen over the others, we know that the decision-maker perceived this option to have higher utility compared to the unchosen options. In addition to observing the choice that a customer makes, we can also observe the response time for each task. Building on extant literature, we propose a Gaussian Process model that relates response time to four features of the choice task (question number, alternative difference, alternative attractiveness, and attribute difference). We discuss the nonlinear relationships between these four features and response time and show that incorporating response time into the choice model provides us with a better understanding of individual preferences and improves our ability to predict choices.