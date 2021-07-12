Cancel
College Sports

Redshirt Rule in CBB About to Change

By Mark Blaudschun
TMGSports
TMGSports
 17 days ago
According to numerous sources, college basketball will loosen its redshirt restrictions, allowing players to participate in a set number of games without losing a year of eligibility.

The legislation is similar to regulations approved in college football which allows players being redshirted to participate in as many as four games during the season without squandering a year of eligibility.

According to one source familiar with the package, players would be allowed to play between 6 and 8 games of their "redshirt'' season without losing a year of eligibility.

"There are a couple of things which have to be worked out,'' said the source. " We have to decide whether to limit it to non conference games or put a deadline date during the season. But those should all be worked out.''

Barring complications, the new legislation could be in place for the start of the 2021-22 season, although nothing has formally been brought to the NCAA to approve at this time.

With college basketball coaches facing a litany of changes regarding eligibility, transfer portals and NIL issues, providing some wiggle room for players who are redshirt candidates should be approved without many objections.

