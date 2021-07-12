Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryville, MO

Jo Ellen Wilson

maryvilleforum.com
 17 days ago

Jo Ellen Wilson was born in Maryville, Missouri on July 22, 1930 and passed away at age 90 in Louisville, Colorado on Saturday May 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents of Maryville, Lon and Rowena Wilson. Jo Ellen was loved by many relatives, in the Hull, Wilson and Hanna families, including Eugenia Hull Hanna and the Edward Hanna family, Mary Ellen Hanna White, Sharon White Gartin and Steve White, Charles, Curtis, Milton, Lewis, Robert Hanna and their families, Judge Milton Hull and family, Ethel Mary Hull Edwards, George Edwards, William Hull, Susan Hull Hatfield, Judge Harold Hull and family, as well as Rowena Sue and Annabelle Hull Jorgensen and Carol Jorgensen. She is survived by many friends in Colorado, Missouri and around the country, including Dixie Baldwin and the Baldwin families who were like family to Jo Ellen, along with Mattie Dykes, Mable Cook, Kay Jones, J.W. Jones and so many others.

www.maryvilleforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryville, MO
City
Denver, MO
State
Colorado State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Maryville, MO
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill Cemetery#Obituary#Cremation#Hospice#The Horace Mann School#Dean Of Students#J W Jones Student Union#Student Housing#Santa Fe#Independent Living#Assisted Living#Nwmsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy