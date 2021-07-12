Jo Ellen Wilson was born in Maryville, Missouri on July 22, 1930 and passed away at age 90 in Louisville, Colorado on Saturday May 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents of Maryville, Lon and Rowena Wilson. Jo Ellen was loved by many relatives, in the Hull, Wilson and Hanna families, including Eugenia Hull Hanna and the Edward Hanna family, Mary Ellen Hanna White, Sharon White Gartin and Steve White, Charles, Curtis, Milton, Lewis, Robert Hanna and their families, Judge Milton Hull and family, Ethel Mary Hull Edwards, George Edwards, William Hull, Susan Hull Hatfield, Judge Harold Hull and family, as well as Rowena Sue and Annabelle Hull Jorgensen and Carol Jorgensen. She is survived by many friends in Colorado, Missouri and around the country, including Dixie Baldwin and the Baldwin families who were like family to Jo Ellen, along with Mattie Dykes, Mable Cook, Kay Jones, J.W. Jones and so many others.