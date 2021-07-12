Cancel
Police Issue Alert For Missing 15-Year-Old Western Mass Girl

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8j2C_0auhCKms00
Jeziah Adorno. Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Law enforcement agencies in Western Massachusetts continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenager who has been missing for months.

The Chicopee Police Department issued the alert for Jeziah Adorno, who ran away from home in April and was last seen near Pearl Street in Springfield.

Police described Adorno as being approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black UGG boots.

Adorno is being considered a runaway. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau by calling 413-594-1740.

