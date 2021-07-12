Cancel
Spoon River College’s New Assistant Mens Basketball Coach

By On Air Macomb
illinoisnewsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoon River College is welcoming Kent Jones as their new Assistant Coach for the mens basketball team. Jones started his coaching in 1999, he was the coach of Junior High Boys Basketball for Abingdon Junior High School. The 7th grade coach from 1999-2005, the the varsity boy’s basketball coach from 2005-2011. The varsity team won two regional championships and had a sweet 16 appearance. In 2015 Jones was awarded IBCA district coach of the year. In 2017, 2018 and 2019 was awarded Galesburg Register Mail Coach of the Year.

