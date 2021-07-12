Spoon River College’s New Assistant Mens Basketball Coach

Dominican University on Tuesday announced the hiring of Justin Argenal as the new men’s basketball head coach. “Justin has all the coaching qualities we are looking for and we can’t wait to get him on board,” Dominican athletic director Amy Henkelman said in a press release. “As a player, Justin played at the NCAA Division II level and has been a coach at multiple levels and in many different positions. His knowledge and experience will allow him to be a great mentor and leader of our student-athletes, helping them reach new heights on and off the court. We can’t wait to bring his energy, basketball knowledge and diverse skill set into our program.”