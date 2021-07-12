Cancel
Video Games

Cruis’n Blast for Switch launches September 14

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruis’n Blast will launch both physically and digitally for Switch on September 14, publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Raw Thrills announced. Here is an overview of the game, via Nintendo.com:. Cruis’n is Back!. The arcade hit Cruis’n Blast is speeding onto Nintendo Switch!. Blast your way through nearly 30 over-the-top...

#Race#Supercars#Nintendo Com#Cruis N Blast For Switch#Gamemill Entertainment
