Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Red Hat Insights gets OpenShift and Ansible friendly

By Patrick Nelson
siliconangle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsights is among the Red Hat Inc. products that is seeing expansion and new development emphasis, according to disclosures made at the recent Red Hat Summit event. The hybrid cloud-oriented, analytics product creates visibility so users can optimize security and get better performance for the Red Hat enterprise solutions. It now includes OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible platform support. Red Hat OpenShift is a Kubernetes distribution, and Ansible is an automation framework.

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Openshift#Red Hat Enterprise Linux#Startup#The Red Hat Inc#Red Hat Ansible#Red Hat Openshift#Kubernetes#Rhel#Vp#Red Hat Summit#Insights#Covid#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Com#Dell Technologies#Thecube Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Software
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Red Hat Extends Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 As A Foundation For More Secure Computing With Second FIPS 140-2 Validation

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 now meets the stringent software security criteria for sensitive computing deployments, adding greater security posture to layered products within Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio. Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced the renewal of the Federal Information Processing Standard...
ComputersZDNet

Red Hat expands Linux offerings for research and academic organizations

Red Hat is reaching out to new users. And, how better to do that than expanding its reach to schools and research institutions? Of course, Red Hat has been doing this for years, but now the Linux giant and cloud power will offer a low-cost option for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to non-degree-granting entities. Now, a much broader range of research and academic-related organizations will have access to Red Hat's academic subscription program.
Softwarereviewgeek.com

Microsoft’s New Linux Distro Is a Warning Shot at Red Hat

Ever so quietly, Microsoft dropped a new operating system out in the wild. No, not Windows 11. Microsoft created its own Linux Distribution. And while you might be tempted to crack jokes that Microsoft hates Linux, this is a big deal. Especially for anyone who relies on Red Hat or Suse.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Deloitte, Red Hat team up to help organizations in their hybrid cloud journeys

As the pandemic nears an end, the need for a virtual ecosystem that can serve the public without unnecessary face-to-face interactions will continue on. Digital transformation is no longer optional as several enterprises scramble to transfer their workloads to the cloud as the digital economy takes its hold. Deloitte Consulting LLP recently worked with Red Hat Inc. to combine open-source technologies and industry expertise to assist organizations in their hybrid cloud journey.
Softwareaithority.com

Kasten By Veeam Announces Availability Of Kasten K10 Data Management Platform for Kubernetes Application Backup And Mobility On Red Hat Marketplace

Kasten K10 certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator is now available through Red Hat Marketplace for deployment across any cloud or on-premises. Kasten by Veeam, the market leader for Kubernetes data management, announced that the Kasten K10 data management platform is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds. Enterprises will now be able to more seamlessly try the fully featured, free edition of Kasten K10 built and tested to exacting standards directly through the OpenShift environment.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Consistency-for-all is goal of managed cloud from Red Hat

The new, managed cloud services portfolio from Red Hat Inc. means managed OpenShift is now available on all the major cloud services, according to a Red Hat executive recently. That Kubernetes distribution is a managed service now on Amazon AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud. Evolving a hybrid...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Red Hat embraces quantum supremacy as it looks to the future

Since its founding in 1993, Red Hat Inc. has seen significant growth and witnessed first hand the transformation from an analog to a digital economy. With years of experience under its belt, Red Hat is looking on the horizon to prepare for emerging technology with its partnership with IBM Corp., giving it a front-row seat to technological progress. The software company employs a variety of experts across different departments to maintain the massive overhead of running a large tech business.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Organizations need OpenShift add-on security, says Red Hat executive

Enterprise, open-source solutions provider Red Hat Inc. has begun to articulate how it sees its acquisition of StackRox Inc., the Kubernetes-native security solution, playing out. That includes StackRox’s name change to Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes, or RHACS (and sometimes just ACS). The idea is that RHACS will...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Deploy containerized applications on Red Hat OpenShift for IBM Power Systems

This tutorial is part of the Learning path: Deploying Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.x on IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers. IBM Power Architecture is a highly reliable platform capable of processing large quantities of data effectively. The Linux on IBM Power Systems platform is similar to Linux on any other platform. IBM Power supports major enterprise and community distributions of Linux.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Tech evolution leads San Jac to offer cloud computing degree

San Jacinto College continues to adapt to new technologies with the introduction of a new cloud computing degree program to train students for lucrative careers. Beginning in the fall, students can enroll in a 60-credit-hour Cloud Computing Associate of Applied Science and earn a degree within two years. The course,...
ZDNet

RMIT partners with Intel and AARNet for new AWS cloud supercomputing facility

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) has announced plans to stand up a dedicated cloud supercomputing facility, which it hopes will drive innovation in research and education, at scale. The university will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS), which it said would allow it to provide elastic, secure, and scalable...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Password management provider 1Password raises $100M for further growth

Password management software provider 1Password announced today that it has raised $100 million in new funding to accelerate the company’s business growth and keep delivering new cybersecurity solutions. Accel led the Series B round. Also participating in the round were Sound Ventures, Skip Capital and a number of prominent enterprise...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Bubble announces $100M funding for ‘no-code’ solution

Bubble Group Inc., a startup that allows people who aren’t coders to design and create web apps visually, announced today that it has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Insight Partners. Existing investors SignalFire, Neo, BoxGroup and ThirdKind also joined the Series A funding round. Bubble’s platform...
Retailsiliconangle.com

Google announces more powerful search capabilities for online retailers

Google LLC is bringing the power of its iconic search engine to online retailers. The company today announced the general availability of Google Cloud Retail Search, which is a new managed service that gives retailers their own version of the Google Search engine that’s customized for their digital properties. Google...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Ad spending and Google Cloud accelerate Alphabet’s earnings once again

The economy’s fitful emergence from the pandemic drove a big upside surprise in second-quarter earnings at Google LLC parent Alphabet Inc., thanks to advertising on search results and YouTube — as well as an acceleration in cloud computing revenue and a big reduction in cloud unit losses. The advertising and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy