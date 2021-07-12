Red Hat Insights gets OpenShift and Ansible friendly

Kasten K10 certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator is now available through Red Hat Marketplace for deployment across any cloud or on-premises. Kasten by Veeam, the market leader for Kubernetes data management, announced that the Kasten K10 data management platform is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds. Enterprises will now be able to more seamlessly try the fully featured, free edition of Kasten K10 built and tested to exacting standards directly through the OpenShift environment.