Red Hat Insights gets OpenShift and Ansible friendly
Insights is among the Red Hat Inc. products that is seeing expansion and new development emphasis, according to disclosures made at the recent Red Hat Summit event. The hybrid cloud-oriented, analytics product creates visibility so users can optimize security and get better performance for the Red Hat enterprise solutions. It now includes OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible platform support. Red Hat OpenShift is a Kubernetes distribution, and Ansible is an automation framework.siliconangle.com
