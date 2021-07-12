10 Velvet Accent Chairs That’ll Add Instant Glamour to Your Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to furnishing a space, there are a couple of pieces that seem to be no-brainers — a cozy sofa, a stylish rug, a great kitchen table. One piece you shouldn’t be sleeping on, however, is the ever-chic accent chair. Here at Apartment Therapy, we love a good accent chair, especially of the velvet variety, since it serves as both additional seating and a room-stealing style element. A velvet accent chair is a great way to incorporate this trendy fabric into any room of your home, whether it’s an original element or an addition to the velvet furniture and accents you already own. That’s why we went ahead and scoured our favorite retailers for the best of the best and found 10 velvet accent chairs we think you’re going to love as much as we do. From stylish, clean-lined picks to funky mid-century styles that are surefire conversation starters, check out our favorite velvet accent chairs below.