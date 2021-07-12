Cancel
Louisville, KY

Coroner identifies man found dead with 'obvious trauma' a month ago in Old Louisville

By Alex Suckow
WLKY.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide last month, but still no word on how they died. Police were called to the 1300 block of Floyd Street in Old Louisville early in the day on June 14 for reports of a person down. All they said at the time is the person had "some type of obvious trauma," but no further details were released. Watch the first report in the player above.

