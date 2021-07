Asian markets continue to trade in risk averse mode today but selling has somewhat decelerated. Commodity currencies remain the weakest ones for the weak on risk-off sentiment, while Aussie is ignoring stronger than expected inflation reading. Yen and Swiss Franc are both strong, but they were outshone by Sterling. The Pound is supported by IMF’s forecast upgrade on UK. Meanwhile, Dollar and Euro are mixed as focus now turns to FOMC meeting, which is unlikely to reveal something new at this stage.