Highway Patrol: Three killed in collision on US 601 when car passes improperly

SALISBURY — Three people were killed Monday afternoon when a vehicle improperly passing on U.S. 601 struck another head-on, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol. Trooper N. Moultrie said a Ford car traveling south on U.S. 601 passed another vehicle in a curve with double-yellow lines. Around 1:16 p.m., the Ford struck a Dodge vehicle traveling north on U.S. 601 near its intersection with Young Road, which is close to the Davie County line.