Geriatric Intervention Increases Rate of Adjuvant Chemotherapy Completion in Older, Frail Populations With CRC
More elderly, frail patients with colorectal cancer were able to complete adjuvant chemotherapy following geriatric intervention. Geriatric intervention increased the number of older, more vulnerable patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) who completed adjuvant chemotherapy and may improve disease burden and mobility vs the standard of care, according to results of the phase 3 GERICO trial (NCT02748811).1.www.cancernetwork.com
Comments / 0