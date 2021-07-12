Geriatric Intervention Increases Rate of Adjuvant Chemotherapy Completion in Older, Frail Populations With CRC

Findings from the OCTOPUS Consortium of trial data indicated that weight-based chemotherapy dosing may improve outcomes for obese patients with colorectal cancer. Obese patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) were found to experience poor survival from adjuvant chemotherapy that had been dose-reduced, as well as from the average cumulative relative dose (ACRD), according to findings from the OCTOPUS Consortium of trial data that were presented at the 2021 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer.1.