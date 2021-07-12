Cancel
Cancer

Robert A. Figlin, MD, on Understanding the Cancer Journey in GU Malignancies

By Robert A. Figlin, MD
Robert A. Figlin, MD, details how his institution, Cedars-Sinai Cancer, is aiming to fully understand the cancer journey for those with genitourinary malignancies. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® sat down with Robert A. Figlin, MD, professor of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, Steven Spielberg Family Chair in Hematology-Oncology, and deputy director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, to discuss efforts to fully understand the cancer journey in genitourinary malignancies. This includes the process of identifying high-risk patients, as well as implementing genetic testing on a wider scale.

