Robert A. Figlin, MD, on Understanding the Cancer Journey in GU Malignancies

Eric J. Sherman, MD, highlights several drugs that are being used to treat RET-positive thyroid cancer. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® sat down with Eric J. Sherman, MD, a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who spotlighted agents that are currently used for the treatment of RET fusion–positive thyroid cancer. Although only a subset of patients with papillary thyroid cancer have disease that is driven by RET fusions, over half of all patients with medullary disease have RET mutations. Due to this, RET is believed to play an important role in the treatment of thyroid cancer.