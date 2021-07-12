Cancel
Suffolk, VA

Authorities identify man who was hit and killed by train in Suffolk

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 17 days ago

The victim of a fatal train crash in Suffolk earlier this month has been identified as a 58-year-old man.

Lee Anthony Whitfield, of Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatchers received a report of the incident, which occurred July 1 near North 10th Street, at 2:05 a.m. Suffolk police say Whitfield was crossing the tracks in an area without a crossing when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern Railway train.

The train stopped and did not derail, police say.

Ali Sullivan, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

