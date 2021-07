There’s been a big push in recent years to get students coding. Before that, the big skill was learning to use word processing software. And before that, typing. Now there’s a movement to bring the latest futuristic skill into classrooms: data science. It’s one that relies not just on technology but on shaking up math curriculums that have gone unchanged since the Space Race. And advocates argue that schools that teach data science will equip students to navigate a world awash in information like never before.