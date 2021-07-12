An unpaid tab, then gunshots and a man dead: Guilty verdict in 2019 killing outside Cock Island Bar and Grille in Portsmouth

A jury on Friday found a man guilty in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old outside Cock Island Bar and Grille two years ago.

Following a two-day trial in Portsmouth Circuit Court, jurors convicted 22-year-old Nicholas Kyle Moffitt of first-degree murder and numerous weapons charges in the death of Jermaine Iriarte.

The charges against Moffitt stemmed from the early morning hours of March 5, 2019.

Iriarte’s wife, Brianna, worked as a bartender at the bar. She called her husband there to help diffuse a situation with a customer who was yelling and threatening her over his declined credit card and small unpaid tab.

Jermaine Iriarte arrived, and he and the customer were arguing outside when Moffitt and some friends pulled up. Moffitt and the friends had planned to go to the bar, but it was either closing or on last call.

A friend of Moffitt’s previously testified in the case that Moffitt asked him for a gun that was in their vehicle, and he handed one to him.

The friend, Michael Darnell, said he heard gunshots. He previously testified that Moffitt jumped in the SUV with a gun in his hand and said: “Let’s go. Let’s go.”

Darnell said he got out, helped a woman off the ground and then left by himself. He said Moffitt and a person they were with drove away. Darnell said Moffitt asked him later that day if he had killed someone. Darnell, who’d been watching the news, said he told him he had.

Darnell wasn’t available to testify at Moffitt’s trial. Circuit Judge Joel Crowe allowed prosecutors to introduce Darnell’s testimony from a previous hearing in the case, and a law clerk read the prior testimony for jurors from the witness stand.

At the trial, jurors saw a Facebook Live video filmed by a patron that captured parts of the argument between Iriarte and the customer. Police identified Darnell and Moffitt in the footage, and shots could be heard in the video.

Iriarte died at the scene. He and his wife had married just one month before his death.

Prosecutor Shea Coleman said it wasn’t known why Iriarte was shot. Moffitt had nothing to do with the argument between Iriarte and the customer, she said.

Moffitt testified during the trial, claiming self-defense. He is scheduled to be sentenced by a judge Sept. 21.

