Public Health

Coffee consumption linked to lower risk of COVID-19 infection

New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular coffee consumption of at least one cup daily was associated with a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, according to a study. Researchers with Northwestern University published findings in the Nutrients journal, stemming from an analysis of nearly 40,000 participants in the U.K. Biobank. The team studied participants’ dietary habits from 2006 to 2010 and hypothesized the subsequent risk of coronavirus infection in 2020. Researchers specifically looked at participants’ consumption of coffee, tea, processed meat, red meat, fruit, vegetables and oily fish.

