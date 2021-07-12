Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Michael Cummins to likely seek insanity plea

By Nick Beres
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNjjE_0auhAUIU00

He's considered among the most dangerous in the max security unit. Michael Cummins is accused of one of the deadliest mass killings in Tennessee history.

Eight people were murdered and his lawyer is now asking for three separate trials .

The likely defense: An insanity plea and Cummins conduct behind bars may be a clue to his state of mind. He will stand trial -- possibly three trials depending on a judge's decision. But based on the physical evidence and DNA, investigators said there's little doubt he's responsible for eight murders.

"It's not only complex but horrific," said David Rausch, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, when describing the primary crime scene in the spring of 2019.

Authorities found six bodies in a Westmoreland home and two other victims at separate locations. Those dead include his parents and a 12-year-old girl.

The prime suspect - Michael Cummins. The evidence is overwhelming: Cummins footprints were found at one bloody scene, he was caught with a victim's car and there is DNA.

A strong case made stronger because one of the victims, Cummins' own grandmother, survived a brutal beating. Her memory of what happened has improved and she is expected to testify against him at trial .

"With all the cooperation and all the information we have, we will see that justice is done," said District Attorney Ray Whitley.

The defense wants separate trials for each of the three murder scenes. Prosecutors want one, saying they're all linked.

Whether one or three trials, Cummins will likely seek an insanity plea. He's held without bond and is considered one of the most dangerous inmates in Riverbend Maximum Security prison.

NewsChannel 5 has learned he's tried setting fires in his cell, earlier this year attempted to attack a guard, and is a constant risk to hurt himself or others. Cummins is held in Super Max, is considered both homicidal and suicidal and is never moved without leg irons, handcuffs and a belly chain.

The district attorney is seeking the death penalty.

The legal wrangling in the case continues. The judge will decide next month if Cummins will face one or three separate trials. Whatever the decision, the case won't go to court until next spring.

Comments / 47

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Insanity#District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 17, accused of stabbing female Uber driver to death in southern California

A teenage girl in California has denied murdering an Uber driver after she was discovered covered in blood near the scene of the crime.The 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was arrested soon after police discovered the body of Raquel Spohn Webber, 58, in National City, south of San Diego, according to a statement by local police Sergeant Kenneth Springer.Police found it easy to identify the “juvenile female” suspect due to her having “blood all over her”, according to an update provided on 8 July by Sgt. Springer. The police relied on intel from neighbours, who had seen the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Kansas Supreme Court reverses conspiracy conviction, affirms murder, kidnapping convictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reversed a conspiracy conviction and affirmed other convictions, including murder and kidnapping, for a Sedgwick Co. woman. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 121,715: State of Kansas v. Heidi Hillard, it has affirmed in part and reversed in part the decision of the Sedgwick Co. District Court after Hillard appealed her convictions for premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and rape.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Family of Andrew Brown Jr. Files $30M Lawsuit Over Deputies’ Shooting

Almost three months after the police killed Andrew Brown Jr. from a gunshot wound to the head, his family has filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit. On Wednesday, civil rights attorneys’ representing Brown’s family announced they filed a federal lawsuit against the North Carolina sheriff’s department and deputies who shot Brown in the back of his head as he drove away from them, USA Today reports.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Kansas court upholds convictions in torture killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld most convictions against a Wichita woman for torturing and killing a man in a crime that the trial judge called “horrific beyond imagination.”. Heidi Hillard and her husband, Jeff, were convicted of participating in the November 2016 killing of 33-year-old...
San Jose, CAMercury News

Man enters insanity plea for notorious 2019 Sunnyvale crash

SAN JOSE — The man charged with running over a group of pedestrians at a Sunnyvale intersection two years ago has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, triggering a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation his attorney says will prove that mental illness and PTSD factored into the collision that injured several people, including a young girl who was in a lengthy coma.
Public SafetyNatchitoches Times

District Attorney announces guilty plea in vehicular homicide

District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the guilty plea and sentencing last week in a 2019 vehicular homicide case. Luis F. Salas-Hernandez, 34, of Caddo Parish, pleaded guilty in the 10th Judicial District Court to vehicular homicide in the death of Juan Guzman-Olivo. Salas-Hernandez was operating a vehicle on La....
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Another psych eval ordered for murder suspect

OTTUMWA — Proceedings have again been paused to evaluate the mental competency of a defendant facing charges of first-degree murder. Lawyers for Preston Odell Martin last week told the court their client had a change in medication, and afterward no longer was able to carry on a coherent conversation or help in their defense.
Sierra Vista, AZmyheraldreview.com

Defendant in murder case seeking 'universal plea,' attorney says

Attorneys for a man accused of killing an individual in a drive-by shooting on Fry Boulevard said they’re working on a “universal plea” in the case, which was deemed a complex matter last year. On Monday, defense attorney Marc Victor asked Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal for another...
Law Enforcementcbslocal.com

NH Sgt. Michael Verrocchi Reaches Plea Deal On 2012 Pursuit Case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state and a New Hampshire police sergeant have reached a plea agreement on charges in connection with a nearly 9-year-old vehicle pursuit that calls for community service and a guilty plea to a speeding violation. Police said Michael Verrocchi, was off-duty and accused of failing...
LawStamford Advocate

Troy seeks to settle lawsuit with widow of man killed by officer

ALBANY — The city of Troy is seeking to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by a patrol sergeant in 2016 following a vehicle pursuit that ended when the officer allegedly rammed the suspect's vehicle into a barrier. U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 47

Community Policy